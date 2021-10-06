Rescue of the Week: Lula

Williamson County Animal Center presents Gorgeous Lula, who came to the center as a scared stray but she is learning that she can trust people. She still pulls but is getting better with walking on a leash and obeying commands; she already knows “sit” and is working on “wait”. Lula is doing well with other dogs in the playgroup but cannot live in a home with children because she is a resource guarder. Come see Lula and all her furry friends at WCAC who are ready to find their forever homes!

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., closed on Sundays. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

