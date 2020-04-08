from the Williamson County Animal Center

Kahlua is happy-go-lucky gal who enjoys playing with stuffies. She knows many commands, walks extremely well on a leash and thinks she’s a lap dog. She is currently living the good life at a foster home until she finds her forever family. If you’re looking for a companion to keep you company, fill out an adoption application at www.adoptwcac.org and ask to meet Kahlua.

Due to the COVID-19 virus in our communities, the adoption center at Williamson County Animal Center is currently closed, and all adoptions are being conducted through www.adoptwcac.org. Owner surrenders are accepted by appointment only. The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School, and the phone number is (615) 790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or follow us on Facebook.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.