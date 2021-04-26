Rescue of the Week_ Festus

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Festus.

He’s wicked smart, affectionate and dog friendly. Festus really enjoys being with people of all ages; the Aniaml Center thinks he would make a great family dog. He knows sit, stay and come. He is also house trained.

Festus is available for adoption at Williamson County Animal Center, and his handsome face is now part of the new free ‘Petco Love Lost’ facial recognition system. If he is ever lost or found, his owners can search a national database for dogs that match!

Come on down and meet Festus!!

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

