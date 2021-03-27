Rescue of the Week: Deuce

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Deuce. One-year-old Deuce is looking for a home with no cats and lots of playing room. This handsome fella loves to run and chase toys. He is crate trained, but not yet house trained (kept mostly outdoor in his previous home). He is very cautious around smaller children, and the animal center feels he would do better in a home in either an adult-only home or a home with older children. So far, he has behaved appropriately with other dogs, but he does need a home without cats.

Deuce is a sweet, friendly and active boy.

Meet him today at Williamson County Animal Center.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.