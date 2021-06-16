Rescue of the Week: Bruno

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Bruno. Bruno is a high-energy boy, who behaves a bit like a giant puppy. He loves people and gets very excited to say hello. He loves toys (fetch and tug-of-war are favorite games) and he plays nicely with other dogs. He is sweet and goofy but will require some training to improve his manners. Come meet Bruno and all the adorable adoptables at WCAC!

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.