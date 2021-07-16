Rescue of the Week: Bo

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Bo. BO KNOWS! Bo knows his manners and is sweet with people. Bo knows how to walk on a leash. Bo knows how to play nicely with other dogs. Bo knows to do his business outside. Bo knows he is a very good boy. Bo knows he and his friends at Williamson County Animal Center are looking for their forever homes!

Other Williamson County Animal Center News

On Friday, July 16, Williamson County residents wanting help to feed their fur family can go to the animal center, located at 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, to receive free cat and dog food courtesy of Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC). The giveaway will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 12:00 p.m. or as supplies last. Proof of residency is required.

Launched in January of this year, the “Paw Pantry” program has already provided more than 3,000 pounds of food to 160 animals in Williamson County.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.