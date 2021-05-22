Rescue of the Week: Apricot

By
Williamson Source
-
Apricot

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Apricot. This three-month-old pup is looking for a home where she can play all day. She has typical puppy energy, so be ready to entertain as well as teach her some basic commands.

Also, on Saturday, May 22, the shelter will have its monthly rabies and microchip clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Rabies shots for dogs and cats are offered for $10 and microchips are $15. Dogs should be on leashes and cats in carriers. Chips are automatically registered to a database so pets can be reunited with owners when found. The clinic accepts cash (small bills) and checks only; no credit or debit cards.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.

