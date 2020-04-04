The SHPD is aware of the concerns related to the Governor’s latest “Stay at Home” order.

Prior to calling our dispatch center’s non-emergency line of 931-486-2632 to report a potential violation, please read the order linked below. Please pay special attention to Executive Order 22 Page 4, section 8 which defines essential activity and also the beginning of page 7 which defines essential services: Executive Order 22. Executive order 23 is here.

If, after reviewing these sections, you still believe that a violation is occurring inside of the City limits of Spring Hill, you may report that to 931-486-2632. Please do not call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency.

Please do not report violations via Spring Hill Facebook or Twitter pages. Calling the non-emergency number is the quickest way for us to respond.