Renowned Chef Deb Paquette Announces New Nashville Restaurant

4Top Hospitality and Nashville culinary legend Chef Deb Paquette announced their new restaurant – Jasper’s, opening in late-October at 1918 West End Avenue in Nashville.

Jasper’s will replace 4Top Hospitality’s Saltine restaurant, which has been closed since March due to the pandemic. Saltine’s vibrant Jackson, MS location has remained open.

Paquette currently has two fining dining restaurants in Nashville- Etch in downtown Nashville and etc. in Green Hills. Jasper’s will also be home to The Market at Jasper’s, featuring grab-n-go prepared foods, sauces, soups, and spices, along with fresh pastries and hand-made ice cream from Etch and etc.’s Pastry Chef Megan Williams.

Named after Deb’s beloved, playful Jack Russell Terrier, “Jasper’s food and atmosphere will convey a similar attitude, fun and playful,” says Paquette. “In that spirit, we want Jasper’s to be a lively neighborhood spot to catch the game and enjoy some great food and drinks.” The restaurant will be equipped with a room with shuffleboard, darts, and other games to gather, play, and book for private events. Jasper’s will be following the enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures the other 4Top locations have instilled since March to provide a safe place for our team and guests.

Because of the changing dining dynamics amidst the pandemic, Paquette and 4Top partner Doug Hogrefe agreed that now is the time to open a more casual, everyday eatery in Nashville. “First off, when Deb wants to open another restaurant, you say yes,” said Hogrefe. “She’s primarily been in fine dining for a long time and wanted to do a casual restaurant. We happened to have a spot that was closed, so it was a natural transition to turn the space into a casual eatery and market.”

The wide-ranging menu will feature Deb’s creative renditions of classic, crowd pleasers like flatbreads, burgers, salads, and hearty entrees. Shareables include Firecracker Wings, Lamb Barbacoa “Neatchos,” and a variation of Paquette’s signature roasted cauliflower from Etch, the tempura “Cauli-Pop.” Hand-held items include Wagyu Beef Franks with fried potato salad and a Picnic Burger with gouda and baked bean ketchup. Entrees feature a Tortilla Catfish with black bean chili, Steak & Egg, and Roasted Yardbird with bacon. Pastry Chef Megan Williams’ desserts will include a Lemon Curd Cheesecake, Ice Cream Sandwich, and an ever-changing selection of House-made Cookies and Confections.

About Jasper’s

Jasper’s restaurant is located at 1918 West End Ave. in Nashville. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Hours are subject to change as the city advances through the reopening phases. The casual and fun atmosphere at Jasper’s welcomes friends, family and business associates for lunch, dinner, Saturday and Sunday brunch and private events. The restaurant is part of 4Top Hospitality Group, based in Nashville, TN, which owns and operates 15 restaurants across the Southeast, including Amerigo, Char, Saltine Jackson, Etch, etc., Anjou and Sombra.

Visit www.jaspers.restaurant, and follow @JaspersNashville on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/jaspersnashville.