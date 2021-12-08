Renovations Begin at Summit High School

Dowdle Construction Group, with Johnson + Bailey Architects PC, announced that they have begun renovating the Summit High School building in Spring Hill. The renovation entails adding two stories of classrooms, totaling 45,000 square feet, to the existing 266,000-square-foot building, originally built in 2011.

“With the anticipated growth of Spring Hill over the next few years, the school needs more classroom space to accommodate an increasing student population,” said Dowdle Principal Chase Manning. “We’re excited to add this to the portfolio of schools we’ve worked on in Williamson County and across Middle Tennessee.”

The school building will remain in use throughout the renovation process.

“The project will require rigorous safety protocols and precise coordination between the contractor, subcontractors, owner and school administration so as not to disrupt the school’s functioning,” added Manning. “I know that our team will handle the situation with the utmost diligence and care.”

The renovations are targeted for completion by Fall 2022.

Dowdle has done construction work for a number of schools in Middle Tennessee, including Brentwood High School, Fairview Middle School, Fairview Elementary and KIPP College Prep Elementary School.

About Dowdle Construction Group

Dowdle Construction Group is a Nashville-based general contractor specializing in both public and private sector commercial construction. For over 30 years, Dowdle has built a reputation for conducting business with integrity, honesty, and a commitment to communicating and working through the details. Dowdle’s collaborative projects have been recognized for their excellence by the Urban Land Institute Nashville, the Historical Commission of Metropolitan Nashville, the American Institute of Architects local chapter and other industry organizations. For more information visit dowdleconstruction.com.