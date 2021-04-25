Renew Christian Academy – A New Education Experience (6th-12th Grade)

Homeschool? College prep? Religious/private school? Families in Middle Tennessee who are seeking an alternative to the public school system have a myriad of choices available to them. Renew Christian Academy, a ministry of Harpeth Christian, opening August 2021, presents an innovative school model that combines the best of college prep, tutorials, and state accredited schooling.

Integrating rigorous academic standards and a strong discipleship component, Renew Christian Academy offers excellence in academics, community and faith. Students can enroll in a full load of six academic hours, or opt to take just one or two classes. The school’s model is well-suited to a post-pandemic world, explains Shannon Carpino, M.Ed., Director at Renew Christian Academy:

“Family dynamics have changed. Mom and dad used to have to work in the office, and now they work at home. Most of our students who are coming from public schools don’t want to go back to the grind of five days a week. They also don’t want to return to an online community. They want the middle. At Renew Christian Academy, they have community and friends, but they have the flexibility to study from home, too.”

Students at Renew also benefit from a strong, supportive community. “Our hope is that students build memories here, that they feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves, creating a culture that’s bigger than us,” says Carpino. “We can impact students, who impact families, who impact communities. We want to be a place where families can come and make friends. So many people are hungry for that after the isolation of the past year.”

In addition to strong academics and community, students are involved in a strong discipleship program. According to Renew Christian Academy, “We follow Jesus’ example of discipleship. By establishing safe and nurturing relationships, we walk alongside and guide students throughout their faith journey. We understand that Christian character is not about what we do, but about who we are. We believe it is essential to both spiritual and academic development to intentionally model and communicate to students to identify the eternal value of life’s struggles and successes.”

Discover Renew Christian Academy

Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is now open. Visit https://harpethcc.com/rca/ to watch a video, schedule a call, and learn more. Excellence in academics and discipleship awaits at Renew Christian Academy!