Renew Christian Academy: Excellence In Education & Academic Standards

Renew Christian Academy, a ministry of Harpeth Christian, is offering families with 6th-12th grade students a new alternative to traditional school, beginning this August. Combining many of the best elements of homeschool tutorials, college prep programs, and state-accredited schools, Renew Christian Academy prioritizes excellence in education and rigorous academic standards, along with a strong discipleship component.

“We’re thrilled to be attracting a lot of individuals who want a strong, rigorous academic program that will also prepare their kids for college and the world,” says Shannon Carpino, M.Ed., Director at Renew Christian Academy.

Course Offerings

Renew Christian Academy’s robust course catalog offers a comprehensive education for students in grades six through twelve, including AP courses and a diverse set of electives.

6th and 7th Grade Mathematics

8th Grade Math (Pre-Algebra)

Algebra I

Geometry

Algebra II

Pre-Calculus

Calculus

6th, 7th and 8th Grade Science

Biology

Physical Science

Chemistry

Physics

Human Anatomy and Physiology

Lifetime Wellness

6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th Grade English/Language Arts

6th, 7th, and 8th Grade Social Studies

World History

U.S. History

AP European History

U.S Government and Civics (.5 credit)

AP U.S. Government and Civics (.5 credit)

Personal Finance (.5 credit)

Economics (.5 credit)

Full descriptions of these courses are available here.

Students are exposed to a number of electives, including Apologetics (Middle School and High School), Culinary/Cooking, Theatre 1 (Middle/High School), Theatre 2 (Middle/High School), Speech and Debate (Middle School and High School), Life Skills (6th-12th Grades), Geography (6th-12th Grades), Color Guard and Winter Guard (6th-12th Grades), Physical Education, and Chorus/General Music.

In addition to regular academic courses and electives, Renew Christian Academy will involve students in the community via service projects.

Discover Renew Christian Academy

Families from communities throughout Middle Tennessee, including Columbia, Manchester, and Murfreesboro, are currently enrolling their students for the 2021-2022 academic year at Renew Christian Academy. Space in the 2021-2022 school year is still available. Visit https://harpethcc.com/rca/ to watch a video, schedule a call, and learn more.