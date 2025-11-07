Renderings Unveiled for Sagefield: 100-Acre Luxury Lifestyle Destination Coming to Thompson’s Station

Simon® unveiled plans to create Sagefield™, a luxury lifestyle destination. The new development will be located at 1733 Lewisburg Pike across from FirstBank Amphitheater.

Nestled within the rolling hills of Williamson County, the 100-acre mixed-use center will feature first-to-market boutiques and iconic brands, creative farm-to-table restaurants and cafes, an organic market, thriving entertainment venues, energizing health and wellness concepts, and inviting outdoor spaces. In collaboration with renowned restaurateur and hotelier Sam Fox, through his company Author & Edit Hospitality, the development will feature a luxury hotel with signature restaurants, a world-class spa, a sports and social members club, and sophisticated amenities.

“This exciting new development will set a new standard for quiet luxury in metro Nashville and beyond,” said Eric Sadi, Co-President, North American Real Estate at Simon. “Our vision is Sagefield becomes a destination unlike any other, one that embodies the very best of the region’s allure coupled with a thoughtful blend of upscale boutique shopping, exceptional dining, elevated hospitality, and appealing lifestyle offerings.”

The project’s design and aesthetics will be carefully curated to seamlessly blend into the area’s bucolic landscape and welcoming culture. With a true neighborhood feel, the pedestrian-centered development will feature ample green spaces covering approximately 60% of the property, ambling walkways, nature trails, water features, and architecture that embraces the organic feel of the area’s natural surroundings.

“Tennessee is one of the country’s most dynamic, growing markets and our plans are uniquely designed to meet the area’s increasing demand,” said Mark Silvestri, President of Simon Development. “Once complete, Sagefield will truly be one-of-one, representing the very best of Simon’s ingenuity in creating next-gen environments that elevate the region’s appeal and quality of life.”

Simon is collaborating on this project with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (“AJ”) Capital Partners, a visionary company with expertise in placemaking and familiarity with the market.

