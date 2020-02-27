Are you curious about Renaissance High’s upcoming theater production? The Curious Incident of the Dog in The Night-time will come to the Academy Park Performing Arts Center on February 28 through March 1.

The 90-minute show follows 15-year-old Christopher Boone as he uncovers family secrets while trying to find out the identity of his dog’s killer. Christopher’s story comes with a unique perspective: Christopher has autism. Through his eyes, the audience sees its own need for acceptance, love and the chance to succeed in life.

Tickets are $10 at the door or online at the Academy Park Performing Arts Center website. The performing arts center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

The performance dates and times are listed below:

February 28 at 7 p.m.

February 29 at 7 p.m.

March 1 at 3 p.m.