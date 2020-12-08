Renaissance High School Admission Window Opens

Students interested in attending Renaissance High next school year may now apply online.

Any rising ninth through twelfth grade student who lives in Williamson County and has a passion for one of the school’s three Creative Academies (Apps, Arts, Audio) is encouraged to apply before January 31.

Students may fill out the application online. Families will also have to fill out a Parent/Guardian Recommendation Form.

An informational Zoom session will be held December 10 at 5 p.m. Additional information is available on the Renaissance High website.