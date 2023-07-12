Remote Working with Brentwood Place

As more people have been shifting to remote work, businesses are stepping up to help make the transition as seamless as possible. Brentwood Place is your one-stop shop for all the businesses that can help your business work remotely.

AT&T

AT&T has a range of tools and services to help people work from home. They offer mobile hotspots, which can provide internet connectivity when there’s no WI-Fi available. They also offer cloud storage, which makes it easy to access files from anywhere. Additionally, AT&T offers a range of video conferencing solutions, such as Webes and Zoom, to help people stay connected with colleagues.

Edward Jones

Edward Jones is a financial advisory firm that is helping people work from home by providing financial planning and investment advice. With their digital platform, clients can access their accounts, view investment performance, and communicate with their financial advisor. Edward Jones is also offering webinars and virtual events to help educate people on financial planning.

UPS Store

The UPS Store is helping people work from home by offering printing, shipping, and mailbox services. This can be especially useful for those who need to send and receive documents or packages for their work. Additionally, the UPS Store offers virtual mailbox services, which can provide a physical address for those who work from home and need to receive mail or packages.

Brentwood Place

In conclusion, the stores at Brentwood Place are all stepping up to help people work from home by providing a range of products and services. From internet connectivity, financial planning, and printing and shipping services, these companies are making it easier for people to transition to remote work. As remote work continues to be a prominent feature of the modern workforce, these businesses will likely continue to innovate and provide new ways to support those who work from home.

AT&T

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 100A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-309-9967

EDWARD D JONES AND COMPANY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 114A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-221-2767

UPS STORE

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 136A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-9606