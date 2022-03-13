Remote Testing Draws Positive Response from Insurance Agents

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) announces that remote testing for prospective insurance agents accounts for nearly 40% of all insurance producer exams so far this year.

In May 2021, TDCI’s agent licensing testing partner started offering online, proctored remote exams that may be taken at home, in an office, or any secure location in Tennessee. Last year, over 20% of insurance producer tests were administered remotely.

“The continued positive response to remote testing for the insurance producer’s exam affirms that Tennesseans are excited and willing to adapt to new technology,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Our department strives to find new ways to bring our services to the hard-working men and women of Tennessee rather than making Tennesseans come to us. By offering new processes such as remote testing, TDCI is helping the entire Volunteer State prosper by helping fulfill Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 1 by providing more opportunities to Tennessee’s rural counties.”

The insurance industry is a vital part of Tennessee’s economy. In 2020, $48 billion in premium was written in Tennessee, making Tennessee No. 16 in the nation for premium volume, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Today, Tennessee has more than 262,000 licensed insurance producers.

“Our partners at Pearson VUE, who conduct the remote exams, play a crucial role in helping us reach prospective insurance producers who no longer need to spend time and money to travel to an in-person exam,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Insurance Bill Huddleston. “The availability of online exams is proving to be a benefit for applicants and the larger industry across Tennessee.”

For additional details including testing requirements and policies, visit Pearson Vue’s Tennessee insurance testing page.

In addition to remote testing, in-person testing is also offered at locations across Tennessee. To check the status of a Tennessee insurance producer’s license, visit us here.