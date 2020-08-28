Remnants of Laura to Bring Severe Weather Conditions

By
Andrea Hinds
-
hurricane laura
Photo from NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Thursday morning. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and is expected to bring lots of rain, gusty winds and storms to the middle Tennessee area over the weekend.

Hurricane Laura is considered one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana.

Stay Weather Aware With Our Live Weather Radar

What This Means for Middle Tennessee

from National Weather Service

  • Gusty Winds with Heavy Showers Friday and Saturday
  • Localized Flash Flooding and Isolated Tornadoes Possible
  • A few severe storms with damaging winds are possible, and an isolated brief tornado or 2 could form anywhere across the Mid State. The main time for concern will be noon until midnight. tropical depression laura rainfall forecast
  • Local flooding is possible across the Mid State, but the FLASH FLOOD WATCH along and west of I-65 highlights the area with greatest risk for localized flash flooding.
Previous articleOBITUARY: Jeffrey Robert Sims
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here