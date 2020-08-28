Remnants of Laura to Bring Severe Weather Conditions

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm on Thursday morning. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and is expected to bring lots of rain, gusty winds and storms to the middle Tennessee area over the weekend.
Hurricane Laura is considered one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana.
Table of ten strongest continental US #hurricane landfalls on record (since 1851). #Laura ranks with several other landfalling hurricanes in a tie for 5th place. Top 4 by wind are: Labor Day (1935), Camille (1969), Andrew (1992) and Michael (2018). pic.twitter.com/PbGF4tWzqG
— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 27, 2020
What This Means for Middle Tennessee
from National Weather Service
- Gusty Winds with Heavy Showers Friday and Saturday
- Localized Flash Flooding and Isolated Tornadoes Possible
- A few severe storms with damaging winds are possible, and an isolated brief tornado or 2 could form anywhere across the Mid State. The main time for concern will be noon until midnight.
- Local flooding is possible across the Mid State, but the FLASH FLOOD WATCH along and west of I-65 highlights the area with greatest risk for localized flash flooding.