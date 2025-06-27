Reminder: Consumer Fireworks are Illegal in Franklin

As Independence Day approaches, the Franklin Fire and Police Departments are reminding residents that consumer fireworks are illegal within the city limits of Franklin. This includes items often considered harmless, such as sparklers and sky lanterns.

While there were no reported fireworks-related incidents on and around Independence Day 2024, previous years have proven just how dangerous fireworks can be. In 2020, consumer fireworks caused two residential structure fires in Franklin, one on July 4 and another on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, no injuries occurred, but both incidents highlight the serious risks fireworks pose to people, property, and neighborhoods.

Since 1999, the use and sale of consumer fireworks have been prohibited in Franklin due to public safety concerns and fire hazards. Violators may face fines and may be held liable for damages. The ordinance is enforced by both the Franklin Fire and Police Departments. Each year, fireworks vendors set up just outside the city limits. As a result, some residents may unintentionally purchase fireworks without realizing they are illegal to use within Franklin.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending a public display conducted by trained professionals, such as the July 4th fireworks show at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

If you choose to use consumer fireworks, the Franklin Fire and Police Departments strongly urge doing so only in unincorporated Williamson County, or in municipalities where fireworks are permitted. For safety tips, visit: CPSC Fireworks Safety

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email