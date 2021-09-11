Remember 9/11

September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. The visions, stories and memories of that day in 2001 will resonate through our history. Today, we remember the triumph found during tragedy and thank those who serve our community – police, firefighters, emergency crews, state and local agencies, and soldiers of our armed forces, who deserve special acknowledgement on days like these.

We shall never forget

We shall keep this day,

We shall keep the events and the tears

In our minds, our memory and our hearts

and take them with us as we carry on. – 9/11 Memorial

Locally, there are several 9/11 memorial events:

Franklin

The City of Franklin Police and Fire Departments join with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on America where nearly 3,000 people lost their lives.

A ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 11th, on the steps of the Historic Williamson County Courthouse on Public Square. The tribute, expected to last approximately 30 minutes, will be in-person and streamed live on the City of Franklin Facebook page.

Brentwood

In honor of the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, CityPark Brentwood and the City of Brentwood will reprise their annual ceremony to pay tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event will be held at CityPark, Mooreland House at 7100 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 11 am.

The City of Brentwood September 11 Exhibit

The City of Brentwood also presents The Day That Changed the World, an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition, on display in the great hall of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood) through September 30, includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Museum’s permanent collection in New York. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

Spring Hill

A special memorial service will be held at Fischer Park to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the day and the events that changed our world. Fischer Park is located at 4285 Port Royal Rd.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11.