Remember 9/11

Andrea Hinds
September 11th is a tragic and unforgettable day for the United States of America. The visions, stories and memories of that day in 2001 will resonate through our history. Today, we remember the triumph found during tragedy and thank those who serve our community – police, firefighters, emergency crews, state and local agencies, and soldiers of our armed forces, who deserve special acknowledgement on days like these.

We shall never forget
We shall keep this day,
We shall keep the events and the tears
In our minds, our memory and our hearts
and take them with us as we carry on. – 9/11 Memorial

The Franklin Fire Department invites the community to join them for a brief virtual ceremony on Friday morning at 8:30am in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 attacks on America.  The event is expected to last no more than 20 minutes.

WHAT:
9/11 Memorial Tribute

WHEN:
Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:30 am

WHERE:
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page via Facebook Live – www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin.

