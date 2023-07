Detectives are investigating after the man in the video below broke into a Macy’s jewelry display, stealing $1,800 in religious jewelry. A total of six Esquire sterling silver necklaces were taken, each valued at $300.

There is a cash reward if you have information about the crime.



2023001726 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.