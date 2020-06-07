



Reliant Bank has promoted four team members and hired two new branch managers to support its continued growth in the Middle Tennessee market.

Robyn Medley is now executive vice president, director of retail. Medley has 17 years of experience in banking and 26 years in management. She plays an integral role in designing and delivering new products and services to market while also leading the bank’s retail and investment business lines. She excels at building motivated and high-performing teams who achieve Reliant’s growth initiatives while delivering its brand promise to grow a community of friends, one relationship at a time.

Michael Franks is promoted to senior vice president, commercial banking. Within this role, Franks manages a robust commercial loan portfolio, establishing and maintaining customer relationships as he helps clients meet their business goals through financial support. A professional with 19 years of banking experience, Franks formerly served as vice president, commercial banking.

Stephanie Light is promoted to senior vice president, retail sales and service manager for Cheatham, Davidson and Williamson County markets. Light oversees branch service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, profitability, and growth. In addition to driving business performance through new customer acquisitions, she also manages sales culture to meet and exceed established deposit, loan and revenue goals. She previously served as vice president, retail sales and service manager.

In his new role as vice president, retail sales and service manager, Shane Shoulders oversees branch service delivery, driving growth and ensuring customer and employee satisfaction for Montgomery County. As part of the leadership team, he contributes to the development and implementation of the bank’s overall strategic plan.

“We have experienced exponential growth over the past several years and having the right team in place is critical to ensure our customers continue to receive the personal service they expect from our community bank,” said DeVan Ard, Jr., chairman, president and CEO, Reliant Bank. “Each of the promoted team members have set the bar high for exemplary leadership.”

The bank also welcomed two new branch managers to the Reliant family. Kasey Bright joined the team as assistant vice president, branch manager of Reliant’s Pleasant View branch in Cheatham County. And, Kristen Osborne joined as assistant vice president, branch manager of Reliant’s Green Hills branch in Davidson County. Within their respective roles, each will serve as sales and operations managers who are responsible for overall branch performance within each market.

