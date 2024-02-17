Release Date Set for Karen Kingsbury’s Movie – ‘Someone Like You’

Tickets are on sale now for Karen Kingsbury Productions’ debut love story ‘Someone Like You’, opening in theaters nationwide in the U.S. and in Canada starting on April 2, 2024. The movie is based on Karen Kingsbury’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

To find tickets, theater locations and view the trailer click HERE.

Kingsbury and her husband, Donald, used their savings to make the movie without the help of investors or studios. “Everyone told us not to use our own money, but we prayed about it and made the leap,” Kingsbury said. “I can only say, heading into a major theatrical release, we have no regrets.”

‘Someone Like You’ is an achingly beautiful redemptive love story that centers on architect Dawson Gage (Jake Allyn) who fell in love with London Quinn (Sarah Fisher) in high school, even though she told him not to. Ten years later, the two are still only best friends when tragedy strikes. Now, the grieving Dawson is compelled to do one final act of love for London. He launches an impossible search for her secret twin, twins separated as embryos.

States away, Andi Allen (Sarah Fisher) has no idea she was adopted as an embryo. The news rocks her world and sends her into a spiral that culminates in her leaving home to meet her biological parents. Now only Dawson can show Andi everything she missed about her twin sister. But Dawson and Andi never imagined the attraction they’d feel for each other. Can Dawson help Andi make her way back home, even though he has fallen desperately in love with her?

‘Someone Like You’ stars Sarah Fisher (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Kiss and Cry), Jake Allyn (No Man’s Land, The Quad), Robyn Lively (Teen Witch, The Karate Kid Part III), Bart Johnson (High School Musical I, II, III), Scott Reeves (Nashville, The Young and the Restless) and Lynn Collins (The Walking Dead, X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

With more than 25 million copies of her award-winning books in print, many of Kingsbury’s novels have been developed as major motion pictures and television shows. However, the formation of Karen Kingsbury Productions allowed the novelist the opportunity to make the movie in her heart.

Shot last year in the inspirational storyteller’s longtime home state of Tennessee, and in Alabama, ‘Someone Like You’ was written by Kingsbury and writing partner, Tyler Russell (A Thousand Tomorrows), who makes his directorial debut with the feature. Kingsbury and Russell also produced the film, alongside Natalie Ruffino Wilson (Best Laid Plans) and Trevor K. Ball (This is 20).

In addition, Amazon Prime announced Kingsbury’s worldwide bestselling series – The Baxters – will release on Prime Video worldwide on March 28, four days before Kingsbury’s theatrical release of ‘Someone Like You’.

For updates on ‘Someone Like You’, visit SomeoneLikeYou.movie