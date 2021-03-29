Registration Underway for SACC Summer Camp

Everyone is a winner at the School Age Child Care (SACC) Summer Day Camp, and families can now register their children for the fun.

The camp will begin May 24, 2021, and run through July 30. This year’s camp theme is For the Win, and each week campers will learn about the Summer Olympics and participate in camp-wide and age-level activities.

Children of Williamson County residents who are currently in kindergarten through fifth grade may attend the camp. Families will need to register for full-time or part-time care each week as needed. Full-time care will cost $175 per week, and part-time care will cost $40 per day. A fee of $40 will be due at the time of registration. Families have until May 8 to log into the SACC Parent Portal and register their students.

Students will be able to attend camp at any SACC location listed below:

Clovercroft Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Grassland Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longview Elementary

Nolensville Elementary

Oak View Elementary

Pearre Creek Elementary

Sunset Elementary

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Westwood Elementary

The camp will begin at 9 a.m. each day and end at 3 p.m. Morning drop-off will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and campers may be picked up between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. A light breakfast and afternoon snack will be provided, and campers should bring a sack lunch each day.

The SACC Summer Camp will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State health and safety guidelines. Campers will be divided into age-level groups of no more than 20 students. Face coverings will be required by all staff members and students.

For more information, call the WCS SACC program’s main line at 615-472-4781.