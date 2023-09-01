Registration Opens for Spring Hill’s Campin’ In The Park

Get the Kids away from their electronic devices and into nature!

This will be an overnight camping event at Fischer Park starting September 23rd. Tent camping will be allowed on our athletic fields! There will be a series of outdoor education sessions including fort building, basic camping/backpacking gear essentials, outdoor movie, and lots of fun activities for all ages to enjoy!

You can also take advantage of the green space so bring your yard games or a ball to throw around just like you would at any other campsite. Also, it’s free! All you need to do is register which is required to attend this event.

Bring your own lunch and snacks. Dinner will be provided but options will be limited so please bring your own meal if you have a strict diet or allergy.

All youth must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring your own tent and camping equipment. Only tent camping is allowed.

Click here to reserve your spot!