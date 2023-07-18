Registration Opens for Nolensville PD’s Citizens Police Academy

Do you want to be a part of something fun and exciting? Do you want to learn something new and meet new people? Do you want to find out what cops really do and why?

If that’s you, sign up for the fall edition of the Nolensville Police Department, Citizens Police Academy (Session #23-1).

The academy will run every Thursday night for ten nights from August 31 through November 2nd. It will begin each night at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall and will last until 9:00 p.m.

There will be a couple of Field Trips to see the 911 Center and then the County Jail plus the sheriff’s office/Special Operations Division.

The class size will be limited to 15 participants. Only ages 18 years old and up are allowed to participate. Preference is given to Nolensville residents and business owners. Power Rings are included.