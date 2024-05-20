Registration Opens for Franklin Fire Department’s Teen Summer Camp

Registration for the Franklin Fire Department’s inaugural Lead with Fire summer camp for teens is now open at www.franklintn.gov/LeadWithFire!

The exploratory camp is being offered through a collaboration with the Williamson County Schools College and Career Technology Education Department, but your child doesn’t have to attend a WCS school to participate! The three-day program, which will take place from June 3-5, is designed to introduce rising 9th through 12th graders to the firefighting profession.

Students will complete several hands-on training evolutions to gain a better understanding of fire department operations and emergency response. Topics will include firefighting turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), vehicle extrication, search and rescue, hose operations, and aerial apparatus operations:

Dates: June 3-5, 2024

Time: 8 AM to 3 PM, daily

Place: Franklin Fire Training Center, 419 Century Ct., Franklin, TN 37064

Who: Rising 9th-12th graders, ages 14-18 (high school graduates are not eligible to participate)

Cost: $100. The fee will include lunch each day and a t-shirt. The camp is limited to 25 participants.

Dress: Wear athletic shorts for the morning session and bring long pants and closed toe shoes for the remainder of the day.

Register: www.franklintn.gov/LeadWithFire

The camp will be led by the FFD’s Explorer Program Coordinator, Firefighter David Konstant, along with other Franklin Firefighters. If you have questions, please contact Firefighter Konstant at [email protected].

