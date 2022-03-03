Registration Open for WCS Summer School Age Child Care Camp

Get ready for Summer SACCation, because registration for this year’s Summer School Age Child Care (SACC) Camp opens March 1.

For nine weeks, campers will have the opportunity to learn about all things Tennessee, including state landmarks, sports teams, arts and more. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., students will participate in camp-wide and age-level activities. Throughout each week, campers will also attend one off-site and one in-house field trip.

Summer SACC will run from May 31- July 29 and is open to children of Williamson County residents who are currently in kindergarten through fifth grade. Families will need to enroll for each week of camp and sign up for the level of care needed: part-time or full-time.

Families who already use the SACC program may register for the summer by visiting the Parent Portal on the WCS SACC page, logging into their account and enrolling in the camp. New families will need to create an account through the portal. There is a registration fee of $40 per camper.

The cost for full-time enrollment is $175 per week. Part-time enrollment costs $40 per day and an additional $5 on field trip days. More information about Summer SACC is available on the WCS SACC page.

Families may register their students for Summer SACC at any of the 11 host schools. Those sites are listed below. Each location will have a student enrollment cap.

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Clovercroft Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Grassland Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Longview Elementary

Pearre Creek Elementary

Sunset Elementary

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Winstead Elementary

