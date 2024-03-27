Registration Open for the WCS Emerging Careers Summer Camp



Rising seventh and eighth-grade girls, you’re invited to join the Emerging Careers Summer Camp May 28-31, 2024.

From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, campers will learn about non-traditional career options for women. They will explore careers in hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, sports and more.

To register, fill out the online form. The cost per person is $157. The camp will take place at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

Contact WCS Assistant Director of College, Career and Technical Education Kris Schneider for more information. Take a look at the video above to see highlights from last year’s camp.