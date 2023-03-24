Registration Open for Tennessee Titans Youth Football Camps

By
Michael Carpenter
-
During the month of May and June, the Titans will host a series of youth football camps across Tennessee. Camps are open to all children ages 7–14 years old.
Photo from Tennessee Titans

From TennesseeTitans.com

The Tennessee Titans are committed to the continued growth and development of the game of football. During the month of May and June, the Titans will host a series of youth football camps across Tennessee. Camps are open to all children ages 7–14 years old.

Titans Youth Football Camps will provide a fun and impactful learning experience through:

  • Teaching proper football fundamentals, skills, and position techniques
  • Emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the value of good character
  • Providing opportunities to participate in football-specific games and drills

Camp includes a t-shirt, a Titans giveaway bag, an opportunity for a photo with T-Rac, instruction from former Titans players and local high school and college coaches, and the option to purchase discounted $35 tickets to the Titans vs Colts game at Nissan Stadium (Game date TBD when the schedule is released in the Spring).

CAMP DATES & LOCATIONS

May 13: Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville

May 26: Austin Peay State University in Clarksville

June 2: Christian Brothers High School in Memphis

June 7: Oakland High School in Murfreesboro

June 9: Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville

June 15: Father Ryan High School in Nashville

June 20: Page High School in Franklin

June 23: Chattanooga Christian School in Chattanooga

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here