Registration Open for Summer Soccer Camps at Summit High

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
SUMMIT SOCCER CAMPS

Summit High has a summer opportunity for aspiring soccer players of all skill levels.

The Summit Spartans Soccer Mini Camp is making its return this summer for two sessions: June 1-3 and July 13-15. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day, campers will learn level-appropriate skills from SHS coaches and players. The camps are open to any athlete entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

The registration deadline is May 20 for the first session and July 1 for the second session. Registration costs $60 per person and includes a t-shirt and daily snack. To sign up, send the completed registration form and payment to:

Summit High School
2830 Twin Lakes Drive
Spring Hill, TN 37174

Any checks should be made payable to the Summit High Crossbar Club. Families may also return the completed form and payment directly to the Summit High office.

Contact SHS soccer coach Dustin Butler for more information.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here