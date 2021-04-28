Registration Open for Summer Soccer Camps at Summit High

Summit High has a summer opportunity for aspiring soccer players of all skill levels.

The Summit Spartans Soccer Mini Camp is making its return this summer for two sessions: June 1-3 and July 13-15. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day, campers will learn level-appropriate skills from SHS coaches and players. The camps are open to any athlete entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

The registration deadline is May 20 for the first session and July 1 for the second session. Registration costs $60 per person and includes a t-shirt and daily snack. To sign up, send the completed registration form and payment to:

Summit High School

2830 Twin Lakes Drive

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Any checks should be made payable to the Summit High Crossbar Club. Families may also return the completed form and payment directly to the Summit High office.

Contact SHS soccer coach Dustin Butler for more information.