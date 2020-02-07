Registration for the Spring 2020 Discover Williamson program for seniors (55+), presented through the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, is open. Active adults interested in learning more about Williamson County and the many homegrown opportunities to make a difference in our community are invited to enroll.

Through lectures by Williamson County leaders, discussions and tours, the group will explore a number of topics including county history, government, economic development, health, community resources, volunteering, culture and arts.

The Spring 2020 session of Discover Williamson will meet every Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., April 2 – May 7 at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin. Lunch and group transportation are provided for each meeting. Cost is $99 per participant. The program is open to all area seniors, age 55 and older and is limited to 30 participants.

Registration is available online at www.wcparksandrec.com. Register for activity #15687. Participants may also register in person at the Williamson County Enrichment Center front desk. For more information, call (615) 790-5719, ext. 2021.

The Discover Franklin program was founded in 2015 by the Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee and is now presented as Discover Williamson in collaboration with the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department. Interested in being a Sponsor of Discover Williamson? Please call (615) 790-5719 ext. 2021 for more information.