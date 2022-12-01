Registration Now Open for Spring EWLP Classes

Families may now register their students for the spring Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) classes.

Only Spanish classes will be offered next semester. Classes will begin the week of January 16 and run through the week of April 10, 2023. The 12-week course will include one 60-minute meeting per week. Classes may be offered at all elementary schools in Williamson County based on teacher availability, interest and minimum enrollment for each school.

Morning classes will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and afternoon classes will take place from 3:45 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. The program costs $100, which covers all materials as well as snacks for after-school classes.

The goals of the EWLP are to help students learn to communicate in languages other than English, gain knowledge and an understanding of other cultures, connect with other disciplines and acquire information, develop insight into the nature of language and culture and participate in multicultural communities at home and around the world.

The deadline to register is January 6, 2023. For more information and to register, visit the WCS EWLP page.

