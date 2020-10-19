Registration Now Open for Disability Services College Night

Registration is now open for this year’s virtual Disability Services College Night.

This event gives both degree-seeking and non-degree-seeking students with disabilities the chance to connect with colleges, universities, and post-secondary supports to learn about what accommodations might be available beyond high school.

In addition, there will be several representatives from various inclusive higher education programs for adult students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Students, as well as their families, teachers and school counselors are all welcome to attend.

This year’s event will take place via Zoom on Monday October 26 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Those who are interested in attending can register online.