Registration Now Open for 2022 Franklin Christmas Parade

Registration is now open for the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, December 3. Visit EVENTBRITE/FranklinKiwanisChristmasParade2022 to register.

The parade theme is “A Franklin Christmas.”

For the second year, the Franklin Kiwanis Club is partnering with the WCS Fine Arts Program to showcase the many talents of students in Williamson County Schools. Music and theatre groups will perform around the square and students will display their art along Main Street. Additionally, marching bands from Williamson County high and middle schools will participate in the parade.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals to financially support the parade. The parade is the only fundraiser by the Franklin Kiwanis Club. Beyond expenses for police protection during the parade, dollars raised are used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors as well as to support Williamson County organizations that provide services to local youth.

For additional information and questions, email [email protected]