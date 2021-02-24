Registration for WCS 2021-22 School Year Underway

Student registration for the 2021-22 school year is now open for all students currently enrolled in WCS.

Families will have until Tuesday, March 23, to submit their registration via Skyward. Parents will need to log into their Skyward account on a desktop or laptop computer to access the registration forms.

As part of the registration process, parents will be asked to select either traditional or online as the format for their child’s learning environment for the fall semester of the 2021-22 school year.

“We know this is an important decision for many of our families,” said WCS Instructional Technology Curriculum Specialist Matt Hollowell. “That’s why we want to give them as much time as possible to consider their options while making sure the district has time to determine both schedules and staffing before the fall semester begins.”

When registering, families are asked to fully complete each step and click submit to ensure registration is complete. A green check mark will appear in the right-hand column of the registration window when all steps are complete.

Families can find a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding WCS Online on the district website. Additional information including an enrollment checklist and instructions are available on the WCS Enrollment webpage.