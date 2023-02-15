Registration for Summer SACC Opens March 1, 2023

Summer School Age Child Care (SACC) registration opens Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 a.m.

Families of students who are currently in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to register their children for a summer of adventure. SACC offers a mix of structured group activities, enrichment programming and choice play. Summer SACC programming will be offered for nine weeks from May 31 until July 28 at 11 elementary school locations and operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Families may choose to enroll in either full-time or part-time care. Families registered in part-time care will need to sign up for each day they need care. The cost for full-time enrollment is $192 per week, per child, and the cost for part-time enrollment is $44 per child, per day. A non-refundable fee of $40 is due at the time of registration.

Visit the WCS SACC page for more information about the program. The 11 elementary school locations are listed below:

Allendale Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Hunters Bend Elementary

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Pearre Creek Elementary

Sunset Elementary

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Westwood Elementary

