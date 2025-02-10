Registration For Franklin Police’s Self-Defense Classes Now Open

The Franklin Police Department is excited to announce that registration for the next three R.A.D. (Rape Aggression Defense) classes is now open!

The three-day courses are scheduled for March 18-20, May 27-29, and June 17-19 at police headquarters.

Each class is from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and the minimum age to attend is 14.

The training incorporates awareness building, prevention, risk reduction & avoidance, as well as hands-on self-defense training by experienced police officers.

This 9-hour program is designed for the average woman with no previous experience or background in physical skills training. Mothers & daughters are encouraged to attend this free training together.

To register, please contact [email protected]. For more information, visit here.

Franklin Police headquarters is located at 900 Columbia Ave, Franklin.

