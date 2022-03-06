Registration Ends Soon for The Big Payback’s 9th Annual Giving Day

Giving Always Matters. For the past eight years, there has been a 24-hour period each May when the community has rallied and showered area nonprofits with its generosity. The 24 hours of giving, known to many as The Big Payback, is a full day to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee every day.

This year, The Big Payback will kick off at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4, through 6 pm Thursday, May 5 as, once again, there will be 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.

Registration for organizations interested in participating in this year’s giving day is now open at www.TheBigPayback.org.

The deadline to register is March 31. Those who have participated in the past can simply opt back in for 2022, and new participants can follow the instructions on the website.

Participating organizations also can find a working timeline, frequently asked questions, and resources to help amplify their giving day campaigns hosted on the giving day’s website.

In 2021 The Big Payback raised more than $4.2 million — $4,265,674 — in 32,941 gifts.

In its eight-year history, The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, has helped raise more than $25 million — $25,219,297— from a total of 180,583 gifts from donors around the globe.

Since its inception, sponsors — such as the Kharis Foundation — have provided significant support for the annual giving day event, making available nonprofit trainings and prize incentives for participating organizations. Corporations, small businesses, and foundations interested in sponsoring The Big Payback 2022 can inquire by emailing [email protected] or by calling (615) 321-4939.

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected].

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.