Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Being at Local Franklin Park

A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. The detective followed up and determined that Howard Anderson, a convicted sex offender, is prohibited from being in places like the park, so she got a warrant and arrested him.
Anderson was arrested earlier this week and charged with Violation of the Sex Offender Registry, a Class-E Felony. He was released from jail after posting the $1,500 bond set by the Magistrate. Anderson is due in court on December 21.
Click here to search the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry by name or neighborhood
Which park? The article needs to say for public wellbeing.