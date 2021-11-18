Registered Sex Offender Arrested After Being at Local Franklin Park

A Franklin Police Detective who was recently at a Franklin park took note of someone else who wasn’t supposed to be. The detective followed up and determined that Howard Anderson, a convicted sex offender, is prohibited from being in places like the park, so she got a warrant and arrested him.

Anderson was arrested earlier this week and charged with Violation of the Sex Offender Registry, a Class-E Felony. He was released from jail after posting the $1,500 bond set by the Magistrate. Anderson is due in court on December 21.

