Register Your Child for WCS 2020-21 SACC





Parents looking for extended childcare during the 2020-21 school year may now register their elementary-aged children for the School Age Child Care (SACC) program.

The SACC program is offered at all 28 elementary schools in the district. Limited child care will be available at select sites if remote learning is implemented.

Students in first grade through fifth grade may begin attending SACC on August 7. Kindergarten students may begin attending SACC on the first full day of kindergarten, August 17. Students in the Williamson County School Pre-K classrooms may attend SACC on school days beginning the first full day of Pre-K. Registration packets are available with Pre-K teachers.

Morning care begins at 6:30 a.m. until the start of the school day, and afternoon care runs from the end of the school day until 6 p.m. SACC provides full-time or drop-in care. Rates for full-time care run from $35-$75 per week depending on the care needed. Drop-in care costs $16 for morning care, $20 for afternoon care and $25 on half days of care. During times of heightened illness, drop-in care may not be available.

For more information and to register, visit the WCS SACC page. There is a registration fee of $35.



