Register Now for Sunset Elementary's 7th Annual Golf Tournament

Grab your golf clubs and get ready to hit the greens during Sunset Elementary’s annual golf tournament.

Parents, guardians, friends and community members are invited to register for the tournament March 30. Though participants must be 18 years or older, the entire family can enjoy the afternoon at the The Governor’s Club in Brentwood.

Tournament registration costs $160 per player, which includes greens fees, golf carts, lunch, dinner and hole contests. There are only 120 spots available, so register now.

Check-in will begin at 11 a.m. March 30, and the tournament will start at noon. Attendees may also participate in an auction for some great prizes.

For more information and to register, visit the event’s page on the SSES PTO website. The registration deadline is March 16, but spots may fill up before then.

Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit Sunset Elementary students.