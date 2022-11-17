Register Now for Franklin Police Stay Safe Seminar for December 6

The Franklin Police Department has scheduled a free 1.5 hour seminar designed to help keep community members safe during an active shooter situation.

Because community preparedness can help save lives, Franklin Police want to share information on three main, national best practices:

Avoid, Deny, Defend.

The seminar is free and open to the public click here to reserve your seat

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 6 from 10-11:30

WHERE

FPD Headquarters | 900 Columbia Avenue

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Any community member

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER