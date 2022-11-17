Register Now for Franklin Police Stay Safe Seminar for December 6

By
Williamson Source
-
franklin police seminar

The Franklin Police Department has scheduled a free 1.5 hour seminar designed to help keep community members safe during an active shooter situation.

Because community preparedness can help save lives, Franklin Police want to share information on three main, national best practices:

Avoid, Deny, Defend.

The seminar is free and open to the public click here to reserve your seat

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 6 from 10-11:30

WHERE
FPD Headquarters | 900 Columbia Avenue

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Any community member

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here