Register for Williamson County CCTE Summer Camps

Whether you’re in elementary, middle or high school, the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Department has a summer camp for you.

From film and robotics to sports medicine and STEM, this year’s CCTE summer camps allow WCS students to explore different career paths and classes for the future.

Space in each camp is limited, and reservations are first-come, first-serve. Students who are accepted into the camp will be notified by email.

For information about each camp, including registration fees, dates, times and locations, visit the WCS CCTE page.

