Register for WCS Summer Orchestra Camp

February 6, 2024 – Registration is now open for the annual WCS Orchestra Camp. The week-long camp is open to rising sixth through ninth graders with orchestra experience.

The camp will take place June 17-21 at Grassland Middle School. Students will join local teachers and guest performers for a week of sectionals, daily concerts and activities and more. The week will end with a final concert on Friday, June 21, at 3 p.m.

To register, fill out the online form. Early bird pricing is available through March 31 and costs $215. After March 31, registration will cost $275.

Contact Grassland Middle orchestra director Susan Abell for more information or with questions.

Source: WCS InFocus

More School News