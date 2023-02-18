Register for WCS Orchestra Summer Camp

Calling all rising sixth through ninth graders with orchestra experience! Don't miss the chance to attend the 2023 WCS Summer Orchestra Camp.

From June 19-23, campers will gather at Grassland Middle and learn from local teachers, perform in a string orchestra ensemble, participate in daily activities with guest performers and more. Camp will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day, and the week will end with a free concert on June 23 at 3 p.m. Take a look at the video below for a glimpse at what camp is like.

Early bird registration ends Friday, March 31, and costs $175 per camper. Standard registration costs $225 per camper and must be submitted by June 1. To register, fill out the Google Form or contact GMS orchestra director Susan Abell for more information.

