Register for WCS Early Learning Programs

The Williamson County Schools Early Learning Programs will begin accepting applications March 1 for the 2023-24 school year.

WCS Early Learning Programs are for children aged three to five years old. The voluntary pre-kindergarten program and Early Childhood special education have their own eligibility criteria and placement process based on each program’s scope of services.

The voluntary pre-kindergarten program is a State-funded general education program that is designed to enhance school readiness and success. This is achieved through purposeful play, movement, music and developmentally appropriate instructional activities. This program focuses on pre-academic, gross and fine motor, language development and social skills within the context of a preschool curriculum.

The Early Childhood Peer Program integrates students with disabilities and typically developing peer models. This program also focuses on the pre-academic, gross and fine motor, language, social and adaptive skills within the context of a preschool curriculum and teaches foundational skills for all children.

For more information, visit the WCS Early Learning Programs page. Click on the program you are interested in to apply when the application becomes available March 1.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS