Register for WCS 2022 Summer Orchestra Camp

Prepare your instruments, because the WCS Orchestra Camp is returning to Grassland Middle this summer.

From June 6-10, rising sixth through ninth-grade students with orchestra experience will get the opportunity to learn from professional musicians, be part of a string orchestra ensemble and perform in a final concert at the end of the week.

The camp will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Early bird registration, which costs $175 per camper, must be completed by April 1. After that deadline, standard registration will cost $225 per camper and must be completed by May 20. The registration cost includes a camp t-shirt.

The final concert will take place Friday, June 10, at 3 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

To register, fill out the online form. Email GMS orchestra director Susan Abell for more information.

Take a look at the video below from 2019 to get a glimpse into the camp: