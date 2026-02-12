Register for Summer SACC Summer Camps

Registration for the School Age Child Care (SACC) Summer Camp opens February 26, so mark your calendars.

Give your elementary-aged child a summer full of creativity and fun. This year’s camp invites students to dream big and try new things through hands-on learning and exciting activities.

SACC Summer Camp will run from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. May 28 through July 31 at 11 elementary schools.

For part-time care, the cost is $44 per child, per day. For full-time enrollment, the cost is $192 per child, per week. A non-refundable fee of $45 will be due at the time of registration.

Beginning February 26, families may register their students and learn more about the camp on the WCS SACC page. Early bird registration for current SACC families opens February 23.

The camp locations are listed below:

Allendale Elementary

Arrington Elementary

Clovercroft Elementary

Edmondson Elementary

Heritage Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Longview Elementary

Nolensville Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Westwood Elementary

Winstead Elementary

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email